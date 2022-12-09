A couple of days ago, we learnt that Black Adam has turned out to be a big box office flop for Warner Bros. Pictures. It was said to be losing up to $100 million as the performance hasn’t been up to the mark. Amid it, Dwayne Johnson himself has come out to defend his film and has shared an exact profit on social media. Keep reading to know more.

As per the report in Variety, the break-even for the film was said to be at $600 million considering the budget of $195 million and marketing cost of $80 million. However, the Dwayne Johnson starrer has earned $387 million globally so far, thus keeping the film far away from break-even. It was said that the film is losing $50 million to $100 million due to its underwhelming box office performance.

The report went viral in no time and now, Dwayne Johnson has come out supporting Black Adam with some numbers. He tweeted that the film is a success and they’re taking it slowly to expand DC’s Extended Universe. He cited an example of Captain America: The First Avenger, which had made just $370 million at the box office.

The Black Adam star tweeted, “Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M…Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.”

Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.

Fact.

At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.https://t.co/GBIgsbtnkq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2022

Well, who better than Dwayne Johnson would be knowing the economics of Black Adam? Let’s hope there won’t be debates anymore about the film’s box office verdict.

