Marvel’s one of the best choices has always been casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, and there’s no doubt in that. However, did you know before approaching him, Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone to Nicolas Cage first who couldn’t say yes to the project for some unforeseen circumstances? Then, it had gone to Tom Cruise as well, but it ultimately landed on Robert Downey Jr, and it was the best decision ever made.

In a throwback interview, Robert can be seen recalling the time when he had auditioned for Iron Man’s role, and the Dolittle actor was quite confident about getting the part because it had gone well. Scroll below to find out what he believed!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with the famous radio jockey Howard Stern on his chat show ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on his YouTube channel, Robert Downey Jr talked about how he had got the part of Iron Man. Recalling it, he had said, “There is a bit of destiny involved. I haven’t done it really since [talking about changing his attitude] but for this one instance, I had to psyche myself into that there was nobody else on Earth had a chance. I was too prepared, I was too confident.”

Going further in the conversation, Robert Downey Jr further mentioned that it was his confidence in becoming Iron Man that had helped him to grab the role. He had shared, “That’s the funny thing about confidence too is the incorrect amount of it and nothing will happen. Staying in a pocket with it for a while only lasts so long and you have to transcend that. I was just thinking ‘this is me’ and ‘I am in this situation’.”

On the other hands, rumours are rife as because Tom Cruise didn’t get a chance to become Iron Man at that time, he might return donning the suit in any upcoming MCU projects. Well, it has not been confirmed yet, so we don’t know specifically. Let us know if would you like to see Tom Cruise as Iron Man?

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office: Avengers: Endgame Is Too Far Right Now, But Will It Beat Spider-Man: No Way Home To Take 2nd Best Opening For Hollywood In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News