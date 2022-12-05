We’re just a few days away from the grand release of Avatar: The Way Of Water. The film is riding high on the mammoth success and fame of the prequel and it seems that the film is carrying an undercurrent, as far as the box office is concerned. Predicted to take an earth-shattering start in India, will it be able to surpass the opening day of Spider-Man: No Way Home and challenge Avengers: Endgame? Let’s take a look at it along with a list of the highest openers.

Avatar 2 will be releasing on 16th December in India. The first film was a huge success when released back in 2009. Considering the same, there’s a huge buzz in the market about the film and the advance booking trend has been very good. As the film is said to be a big screen treat, the pricing has been blockbuster, which of course, will help the magnum opus to fetch big numbers.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will surely take a huge start in India. But when we compare it with Avengers: Endgame, the film looks far away as of now. For Endgame, the craze was altogether of the next level as Marvel has a huge loyal fan base in India. So challenging Endgame’s opening looks out of sight as of now. Yes, Avatar has a chance of getting the 2nd biggest start for Hollywood in India as it can take over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 32.67 crores.

Take a look at top 10 Hollywood openers in India:

Avengers: Endgame – 53.10 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 31.30 crores

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.50 crores

Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 13.15 crores

Captain Marvel – 12.75 crores

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 12.50 crores

Furious 7 – 12 crores

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 12 crores

