Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in the theatres for almost a month now, and it has broken another box office record. The Ryan Coogler directorial was released to a thunderous start on 11th November. Since then, all it did was break one record after the other, and it doesn’t seem like it will stop anytime soon.

A sequel to the 2018 original, Wakanda Forever serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, aka King T’Challa, after the actor passed away due to cancer in 2020. In the second instalment, fans see Letitia Wright‘s Shuri carry on T’Challa’s legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking about the movie, over its fourth weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned another win. As per Box Office Mojo, the movie has currently earned $733 million globally. This includes $339 million overseas and another $393 million domestically (North America). While it’s just inches away from crossing $400 million stateside, the film has managed to create a new record for 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only film released this year that has managed to top the box office charts for the fourth weekend in a row. The Ryan Coogler directorial has squashed all the competition that has come its way. Just recently, it beat the holiday action thriller Violent Night, which opened wide this weekend.

While that is a big deal in itself, the Black Panther sequel still has a long way to go to beat the domestic collection of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411 million) and the current highest-grossing movie of 2022, Top Gun Maverick ($717 million).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be able to surpass Doctor Strange 2 but it will be tough to cross Top Gun 2’s record. Also, Avatar: The Way of Water is also a few days away from its premiere. That will certainly have an impact on the Marvel flick’s collection.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adam Sandler Reveals His Stance Of Being In A Marvel, DC Superhero Films & Says “I See That Stuff & Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News