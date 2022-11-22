Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has been garnering love and popularity from her fans across the globe for her phenomenal performance in the film. While the film and its cast continue to garner love from the audience, Letitia recently called out a publication for including her in a report alongside some controversial men in the industry.

Apart from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright has also appeared in many other movies and tv shows namely My Brother the Devil, Ready Player One, Death on the Nile, The Silent Twins, Aisha, Guava Island, Chasing Shadows, Coming Up, Doctor Who, Banana, Cucumber and more.

Meanwhile, according to a Hindustan Times report, Letitia Wright called out the THR report in which her name was included alongside other controversial actors. She penned a note on her Instagram stories in which she mentioned how it was disrespectful that her name was added alongside men who had been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct. He even claimed that it was a personal vendetta because she refused to conduct interviews with that publication.

Letitia Wright further expressed her anger towards the report and penned a strong note calling out the publication. In another Instagram story, she continued to lash out at the publication and even tagged the journalist while stating that she worked hard for the film. She even asked him how dare he could add her name to the nasty article.

“This personal agenda with your friends at @hollywoodreporter is disgusting. I’ve remained silent as the world told me to kill myself two years ago for a video I posted and apologised for. I kept my head down and focused on my craft. And now) I’m at the other side of it. Here you are, as a so called journalist we are meant to trust, putting my name into this nasty article for what? You lack substance, you clearly have nothing to report. The movie is beautiful, impactful & breaking box office. I worked my ass off with my cast and crew to dedicate it to my Brother. How dare you. Did my performance rattle you that much? It was that excellent huh? I’m still here, still making impact, still creating projects that touch peoples hearts and it’s not going to stop. Get a life, like for real,” Letitia Wright wrote.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter article titled How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances included a paragraph about Letitia Wright and her alleged comment on the anti-vaccine controversy. It read, “Then there’s Letitia Wright, the lead actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which Disney released Nov. 11. While hers is far from the magnitude of baggage held by Smith or Pitt, she did endure a fair share of bad publicity when she retweeted an anti-vax conspiracy video in December 2020 and then reportedly promoted anti-vax views on the set of the film. (She denies the latter.) Backlash became so strong that some fans on social media called for the role to be recast. Long before this trio’s travails, other Oscar hopefuls brought personal baggage with them on the awards campaign trail, too.”

