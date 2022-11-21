Nepotism isn’t the hot-trending debate just in Bollywood or the Indian film industry, even Hollywood is tackling this issue making Industry outsiders speak up their minds and giving it back to the ones with the privilege. Recently, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp opened up about her experience with the N-word which has caused a stir being already addressed by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Vittoria has collaborated with brands like Prada, Versace, and Chanel being one of the hottest people to grace the Vogue covers. She has been an outsider and made a name for herself with her talent and skills. Lily’s interview definitely led her to open up about the hardships she has faced along with many outsiders.

She didn’t call out Johnny Depp’s daughter by her name but mentioned how she bumped into an interview of a ‘so-called nepo baby’ right after Lily-Rose Depp‘s interview about the same topic. In a report shared by Glamour, it’s stated how all of this hasn’t gone down well with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Let’s first take a look at what part of Lily-Rose Depp’s recent interview might have triggered this reaction. While talking to Elle Johnny Depp’s daughter said “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part. The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

To this, Vittoria took to her Instagram and posted a note that allegedly was directed at Lily-Rose Depp as per Glamour, it started with: “I just want to share a thought here because I can. I bumped into an interview of a so-called ‘nepo baby’ or whatever y’all call it “

Vittoria’s note continued with, “You can tell me your sad little story about it (even at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu), but how about not being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past yo u from the warm seat of her/his Mercedes with her/his driver and her/his friend/assistant/agent taking care of HER/HIS MENTAL HEALTH. You have no fucking idea how much it takes to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it [for] free day one.”

It concluded, “I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy s*xy pillow with a view. I know it’s not your fault, but please, appreciate and know the place you came from.”

What do you think of this? Is this directed towards Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp or is it a general statement for every ‘nepo-baby’ around? Do you agree with Vittoria Ceretti? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

