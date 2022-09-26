WWE’s Vince McMahon is known for his creative ideas and vision as he is also a performer himself, and fans have seen the WWE legend bring pop culture to WWE, but he had never copied it on one on one from anywhere. However, years ago, he was accused of copying Johnny Depp’s character Jack Sparrow. Shocked? Scroll below to read on!

At that time, Vince McMahon was accused of copying the pirate gimmick from Disney’s popular movie Pirates of the Caribbean featuring Johnny Depp. But years later, WWE’s legendary personality rubbished the reports.

In his own podcast as reported in Essentially Sports, William Regal talked about how everyone thought of Vince copying the character but actually it was not the case. Talking about it, he said, “At the time, everybody thought oh Mr. McMahon is copying Pirates of the Caribbean.”

“I can tell you definitely, that was a hog. Mr. McMahon had no clue about Pirates of the Caribbean and he just heard Burchill talk and he remembered some old movies, like Treasure Island from years ago, and thought he sounded like a pirate. That’s why he gave him the character. He wasn’t trying to copy Johnny [Depp]. I’m sure other people, and probably Paul Burchill, would base it around Johnny Depp,” William Regal further added.

This is not the first time when WWE referred to Johnny Depp or Hollywood. However, even though Johnny’s movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ became a super hit, McMahon’s pirate gimmick never got accomplished.

