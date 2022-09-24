It’s been around 2 months now since former-wrestler Vince McMahon stepped down as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. While the investigation surrounding Vince’s alleged payments of ‘hush money’ to former female employees continues – and he maintains a low profile, a WWE star recalls how the two-decade-long CEO was in the early 2000s.

As per WWE star 2 Cold Scorpio, the former WWE boss once publicly stated that he was going to have s*x with Sable – while she was still married to Marc Mero. Read on to know all the juice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per tjrwrestling, it was during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles that 2 Cold Scorpio shared this story about Vince McMahon and his s*x life. He said, “I don’t know who’s gonna get in trouble. The next question is ask if I give a damn. I don’t [Scorpio smiled]. So anyway, we were over in England hanging out, just chilling and you know, Vince [McMahon] was one of the boys, sort of kind of wanted to be one of the boys so hanging out in England; Undertaker, myself, Hawk, Ron Simmons, a few others guys just, you know, normally after our day in England, we’re hanging out and up in the bar.”

2 Cold Scorpio continued, “Vince McMahon just happened to be sitting over there at the table with us and stuff and sipping on some scotch on the rocks and I was like, ‘Damn, that’s what he likes’, so yeah, he was all about the scotch on the rocks so we’re all just sitting there drinking, having a good time. And of course before I went to the bar, I had to have a few hits off the hash can. I’m high as hell while I’m down here while Vince and them came around chilling.”

He further said, “We’re all just sitting around and Vince McMahon is sitting on a stool over there, Undertaker is sitting over there next to him and he’s just sipping away, and we’re just talking and out of nowhere, Sable walks by and she’s got on this beautiful red dress, sh*t looked damn near see-through and this time, she’s still married to Marc Mero at the time and sh*t and I’ll never forget this, she walks by and Vince goes, ‘Damn.’ Watches her as all of us did and he says out loud – I don’t know if he meant to say it to himself, but he said, ‘Damn! I’ma f*ck that b*tch. I don’t know when, I don’t know where’.”

Revealing their reaction to hearing this statement by Vince McMahon, 2 Cold Scorpio said, “My eyes must’ve got about that damn big like I must’ve been smoking crack all night. Like did he just say – I’m looking at Ron, Ron looked at me and everybody just like, it ain’t sh*t, like, ‘Yeah, that’s Vince, that’s what he do.’ Down the line, it really happened and sh*t, and I could tell you more but that’s all I know on [a] first-hand situation, okay? I ain’t gonna tell you nothing about he say, she say but I’ll tell you about what I seen and what I heard with my own damn ears and eyes, okay? That’s all I know [Scorpio laughed].”

The WWE star signed off adding, “It is what it is. Pull no punches. You said you ain’t hire me, you owe money so f*ck it. I’m just gonna tell it like it is. You don’t like it? You can always find me. I ain’t hard to find, you know what I’m saying?”

Talking about Vince McMahon and the hush money allegations, in April 2022, the WWE board began investigating a $3 million hush-money settlement that McMahon paid over an alleged affair with a former employee of the company. The investigation revealed other nondisclosure agreements related to misconduct claims by other women in the company against McMahon and executive John Laurinaitis – totalling $12 million. Owing to it, McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE and announced his retirement on July 22, 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: WWE’s Paul Heyman Once Asked ICC (& The Reason Is Related To MS Dhoni) To Give Him Royalties In ‘Stock Or Cryptocurrency’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram