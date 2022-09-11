Professional wrestling manager Paul Heyman is a legend in the WWE world – who has worked with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Currently signed to WWE and appearing on the SmackDown brand as Special Counsel for Reigns, Heyman is known for his mic skills and his catchphrase quote “Eat, sleep, conquer, repeat” is quite famous.

Advertisement

In 2019, Paul made the headlines and it had a connection to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Wondering what could it be, well scroll below to know about it.

Advertisement

In 2019, after MS Dhoni led India to victory by defeating Australia, the apex cricketing body – ICC took to their official Twitter handle and praised the now-former Indian skipper. They simply wrote, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life as @msdhoni,” along with a picture of the cricketer. Paul Heyman was quick to make note of ICC’s tweet praising MS Dhoni and replied to them on the same platform asking the board for royalties.

Paul Heyman – who was ready to take royalties in any form, tweeted to them writing, “My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency.”

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

In response, the board said they would give him World Cup tickets to Heyman and Brock Lesnar. They tweeted, “How about tickets to the @cricketworldcup for you and @BrockLesnar? 🏏”

How about tickets to the @cricketworldcup for you and @BrockLesnar? 🏏 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2019

For those wondering, Paul Heyman coined the catchphrase “Eat, sleep, conquer, repeat” for Brock Lesnar. Their on-screen partnership came to an end after Wrestlemania 36. Paul returned to the on-screen role as the special counsel of Roman Reigns in August 2020 and continues to be part of The Bloodline. But he has been off-screen since Summerslam 2022, where he was hit by an F5 from Lesnar. There’s no return date set for Heyman’s return to TV.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: WWE: Roman Reigns Chooses Wrestlemania 39 To Fight Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock & It Perfectly Makes Sense

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram