Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has reportedly reacted to the possible dream match against his cousin Roman Reigns in WWE WrestleMania 39. Johnson, who is making quite a buzz these days over his DC film Black Adam, started his career as a wrestler. Though he parted ways from that, his fans are hoping he would make a comeback.

Not just only a comeback, but speculations around him having a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have also arisen. Previously, Dwayne hit the headlines after he shot down those rumours and said there were no truths to their match at WrestleMania 38.

But fans have remained hopeful of seeing the two fight at WrestleMania 39. Now, as per the former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz, who spoke with Wrestling Inc, The Rock has reacted to him fighting Roman Reigns once again. “I remember running it by Dwayne Johnson and he said, ‘I don’t know if the match is going to happen,'” Brian told.

“Maybe it does or maybe it doesn’t, but it’s certainly a cool moment in the ‘Young Rock’ universe,” the former WWE writer continued and said that Dwayne Johnson continued by saying, “If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That’s how I see it.”

For the unversed, ‘Young Rock’ is a sitcom based on The Rock which reenacts the Red Notice actor’s life. It had one episode that showcased Roman Reigns as a kid trying to wrestle the wrestler turned actor.

WWE fans would love to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns and now that Dwayne Johnson hasn’t straightforwardly refuted it, could it actually happen? Meanwhile, on the film front, besides Black Adam, the actor recently appeared in the DC League of Super-Pets as Bark Kent.

