The time has changed really quickly for WWE ever since Triple H took over the charge. The backstage atmosphere among the pro-wrestlers is good and there are some exciting updates coming in related to business. The latest and the biggest now we hear is about Wrestlemania 39. Keep reading to know about its terrific ticket sale.

Advertisement

Wrestlemania is undoubtedly the biggest event in the pro-wrestling industry. This year we saw the show receiving tremendous response and critics too loved how surprising elements like Stone Cold Steve Austin were used for both nights. As it lived up to its hype, the craze is already at its peak for next year’s Wrestlemania.

Advertisement

As per the official update shared by WWE, Wrestlemania 39’s ticket sale began on the 12th of August, and as per the data confirmed by the company, over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours. It’s the highest ever for the company if compared with any of its live events. Also, it’s a huge rise of 42% when compared to Wrestlemania 38’s ticket sales on the first day.

“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast. With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights,” as quoted by Paul Levesque aka Triple H (executive vice president for Talent Relations and head of creative for WWE).

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. It will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The event is fetching unprecedented hype due to a rumoured face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, nothing official has been spoken about it as of now.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Filed An Anonymous FBI Lawsuit To Know Why Criminal Charges Weren’t Filed Against Brad Pitt Over 2016’s Flight Assault?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram