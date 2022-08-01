When it comes to sports entertainment WWE makes it a point to keep their fan base engaged with their chaotic work environment. While fans do enjoy the performance of legends like Triple H, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and many more, there are times when the wrestlers have put their bodies through incredible danger.

Talking about the same, during WrestleMania 29 there was a wrestling superstar who got himself burnt during his entrance. Read on to know who we are talking about here.

The superstar was none other than “The King Of King”, Triple H. Yes! you heard that right. It was during WrestleMania 29 that ‘The Game’ received a 2nd-degree burn during his entrance. The match was scheduled between Triple H and Brock Lesnar in a no holds barred match, where if the game was lost, he would have to retire as a wrestler.

It was in a short video making rounds on the YouTube platforms, that it was noted that during his entrance, Triple H was shot with canisters filled with dry ice. But during the entrance, due to a malfunction, the wrestler received 2nd-degree burns on his torso and his arm. The video also showed H speaking about the incident saying, “Then I get the smoke and all of a sudden, I feel like I’m on fire. And I can feel myself sizzling and I look down, I have dry ice stuck to my stomach.” ‘The Game’ continued the match without showing any pain and ended up winning the match against Lesnar.

Coming back to the present, Triple H has finally retired as a wrestler from WWE. Being a confirmed future Hall Of Famer, The Game announced his retirement stating that he was experiencing health issues in recent years. As per Indian Express, in an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, H said, “I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything.”

