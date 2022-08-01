Controversies can emerge anytime, anywhere, at any moment. Such a similar situation arose for Indian Idol fame and YouTube-based singer Farmani Naaz. The singer recently sang a Shiv Bhajan for her 3.84 million followers and uploaded it on social media, however, amidst all the love the singer also received, she was slammed by a Deoband-based Muslim cleric.

For the unversed, the Shiv Bhajan the singer sang was ‘Har Har Shambhu’ which is a song praising the Hindu deity lord Shiva.

Farmani Naaz who’s pretty well known for participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh and also owns a YouTube account of her own where she now and then uploads her rendition of songs for her followers. Just recently the singer came up with the rendition of the Shiv Bhajan ‘Har Har Shambhu’ on account of the holy month of Shravan and she uploaded it on her social media channel for her followers to enjoy.

While many found Farmani Naaz’s rendition of ‘Har Har Shambhu’ beautifully sung, she also was subjected to scrutiny by the Ulema Of Deoband and the Muslim body also slammed and termed the singer’s behaviour as ‘against Islam’. During interaction with ANI over Farmani’s latest video, Cleric Mufti Asad Qasmi said, “singing or dancing is haram in Islam.”

He also added, “Islam me naach gana bilkul jayaz nahin hai aur shariat iski ijazat nahi deti hai. Yeh bilkul haraam hai. Is aurat ko Allah se tauba karni chayie. (Singing is forbidden in Islam. It’s considered haraam. This woman should apologise to Allah.”

However, Farmani was definitely not buying this and gave back a befitting reply over the flak she received on her latest YouTube video. She said, “Hum ek kalakaar hai aur kalakaar ka koi dharam nhi hota .. hum gaane ke samay hum koi dharam nhi dekhte. Hume bhagwan ne awaaz di hai hum chahte hai hum us awaz se sabko khush kare. (An artist has no religion. God has gifted me a beautiful voice so it’s my responsibility to make people smile by singing all types of songs).”

