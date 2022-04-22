One of Indian Idol 12’s most loved contestants, Anjali Gaikwad recently landed herself into trouble after she was accused of scamming by a Twitteratti. Read on to know the whole deet below!

For the unversed, a Twitter user/influencer, named Harami Parindey had early claimed that the singer was trying to hack into his account and swindle money from him. Yes, you have heard that right.

Now, Indian Idol 12 fame, Anjali Gaikwad has finally broken her silence on these accusations. During her conversation with Hindustan Times, the teenager revealed that her account Instagram account has been hacked since 2nd April.

Talking about the scam accusation against her, Anjali Gaikwad reveals, “My Instagram account has been hacked. It’s been 20-21 days. I don’t know how he did it. The hacker also called me and asked for a ransom of ₹70,000. ‘Paise do aur account lelo’, aisa mujhe call aaya. A few days later I even reported it to the cybercrime. But there is no update on it yet.”

Further speaking about the screenshot shared by the Twitter influencer, which showed someone (from Anjali’s account) asking him to put an email ID in their Instagram account, the 15-year-old singer said, “The hacker also started asking for money from a lot of people. Many are thinking that I’m asking them for money. People are thinking I’m tricking them. I have been quite disturbed. I’m receiving a lot of emails and messages from people. I’m clearing it with everyone individually. Some people are calling me fraud while a few are understanding that it’s been hacked.”

Finally, Anjali Gaikwad then mentions this incident has left her parents ‘tensed’ and that the cybercrime team is trying to delete the account. Concluding her take on the situation, she said, “I will soon make a new account. Now I don’t want to focus on this, I have started focusing on my music and riyaas.”

