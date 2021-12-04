Indian Idol 12 became one of the longest-running seasons as it got delayed due to COVID restrictions. Now that the show is over, its top contestants like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Danish Mohammad can be seen living the dream by performing at United Kingdom’s iconic venues. Among them was Sawai Bhatt who rose to fame with the show but nothing has changed for him.

The talented singer was known for his Rajasthani style singing, he was applauded by several celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too showed her support and encouraged others to follow him.

Sawai Bhatt came into the limelight after giving some memorable performances on Indian Idol 12. Himesh Reshammiya even gave him a chance to sing for his YouTube channel, which performed well. According to reports by Odisha Times, the singer who comes from Gachhipura village near Didwana town of Nagaur district in Rajasthan shared that, electricity reached his village after he became famous from the show.

In the interview given to the local newspaper, Sawai Bhatt said that he wants to own a house someday, but even after becoming a singing sensation through Indian Idol 12, the talented star is still reeling from poverty.

The singer even urged the Rajasthan government to provide him with financial help so that he can buy a house. He’s even trying to ask politicians and other important people of Rajasthan to sponsor ‘Kathputli’ and states other folk performances so that people who are trying to make living out of those acts can survive.

Earlier he used to travel from one village to another village to showcase his talent, however with the advent of technology, not everyone is now interested to watch ‘Tamasha and Kathputli’ shows. Further in the interview, Sawai Bhatt desires to perform a song for Salman Khan in his next film.

