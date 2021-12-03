Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made its star cast famous worldwide. And amongst them, Dilip Joshi is the most senior and successful star. He is also the highest-paid member on the show. TMKOC fans would be elated to know that the veteran actor is getting his daughter married this month. Below are all the exclusive details about the star-studded affair!

For the unversed, Dilip is blessed with two children – son Ritwik Joshi and daughter Neeyati Joshi. The actor is all geared up to tie the knot of his daughter this month. We hear that the groom is an NRI and the wedding is scheduled for the 11th of December, 2021.

A source close to us revealed, “It’s going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai and Dilipji is personally working on each and every detail.”

Just not that, our source reveals that the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has been invited for the auspicious occasion. Many old members including Disha Vakani has been invited too but our Dayaben won’t make it.

“Disha is fond of Dilipji but she politely refused to be a part of the star-studded affair. However, she has sent lots of love and blessings to his daughter. She may personally get visit them but she’s done being part of anything related to showbiz. The rest of the TMKOC team is more than excited to be a part of the affair.”

Well, we tried getting in touch with Dilip Joshi to verify the same. However, he remained unavailable for the comment.

Our best wishes to Neeyati for her big day and hearty congratulations to Dilip Joshi!

