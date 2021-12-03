This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 2 will humbly welcome the singing sensation, the icon with the majestic aura – Asha Bhosle on the show. Fascinatingly, this will be Asha ji first appearance on a dance reality show ever. To mark this momentous occasion and celebrate 75 years of Asha Ji in the music industry, all the contestants will be seen performing on Asha ji’s evergreen songs as they pay a befitting tribute to the legend.

Advertisement

However, the biggest highlight of the episode would be Megastar and heartbeat of the nation – Mr. Bachchan giving a heartfelt speech honouring Asha’s ji 75 glorious years of being in the industry in a heart-warming video.

Advertisement

In the video message, Amitabh Bachchan would be seen saying, “Asha Ji, on behalf of the entire film industry, I would like to wish the heartiest congratulations to you on completing 75 years in the film industry. We hope that for the next 75 years too, you keep adding joy in our lives with your singing. Asha ji, your singing prowess is Godlike indeed.”

Upon hearing this beautiful tribute, Asha Bhosle shared memory with everyone, “Amitabh Ji and I have sung a song together – Do Lafzon Ki Hain Dil ki Kahaani. In the song, he says to the heroine, ‘ye kashti waala kya bol raha hai, gaake sunao’. Even the alaap in the end, he sang with me. It’s not easy being an artist like him. I’ve known him since so many years, he is still how he used to be and doing such great work. May God bless him with a long life.”

Stay Tuned to watch the biggest dance reality show – India’s Best Dancer-2 on your TV screens, every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00PM

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Confirms Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Wedding: “Preparations Are Happening In A Hush-Hush Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube