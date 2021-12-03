Eijaz Khan has been enjoying newfound fame ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The Kkavyanjali actor had been away from the limelight for a while before that. He also found the love of his life, Pavitra Punia, on the Salman Khan hosted show. But the TV star now wants to detach himself from that universe. Scroll below for all the details!

Time and again, there are rumours of Eijaz or Pavitra entering the house. It was recently being said that Pavitra Punia will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since her ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal was inside the house, it was being said that the actress will be getting inside to make his journey tough. But she quashed all the rumours.

In a latest interview, Eijaz Khan has revealed that he is not following Bigg Boss 15. Talking about the same, he told TOI, “No, I am not watching Bigg Boss 15. The main reason is I don’t have a filter and if I don’t like anything I might tweet about it, which I don’t want to do. Frankly, I want to detach myself completely from that universe, otherwise you are stuck in that world. I have nothing against the show and I enjoyed my time over there. I thank Salman Bhai for supporting me so many times. I even thank the contestants who lived the journey with me.”

Just not that, Eijaz Khan also spoke about wedding plans with Pavitra Punia. He revealed that there’s too much pressure from people but the couple is taking it slow. They have several priorities to fulfil before finally getting hitched!

