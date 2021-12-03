Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Makes Shocking Revelations About Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Threatens Pratik Sehajpal’s Sister To Expose His Relationship Status ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bigg Boss 15 contestants are fighting for trophy in the house, while their fan pages and followers are arguing on the internet. Similarly, Neha Bhasin who was recently evicted from the show has been loggerheads with Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna. The singer claims that due to her statements, she’s getting trolled. Now in a series of tweets, the Dhunki songstress makes shocking revelations about Pratik.

Pratik and Neha were really close friends in Karan Johar’s OTT version of the show. The two contestants made headlines for being too intimate in the reality show.

In a series of tweets, Neha Bhasin accused Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna of a lot of things. The singer accused Pratik Sehajpal’s sister of saying that she’s using her brother to move forward in the show, and further claims that she instigated hate against her. She also reveals that Pratik is pretending to be single.

Neha Bhasin wrote, “Dearest @PrernaSehajpal I am appalled at how cute you are. Your brother is not single you and I both know he has a girlfriend and is pretending to be single on the show. My last suggestion to you is don’t mess with me. Main mooh khol doongi bohot zyada. You won’t like it.”

In further tweets, Neha Bhasin asks Prerna and Pratik Sehajpal to stay away from her else she’ll expose them.

Responding to Neha’s allegations Prerna wrote, “Please this is the last time I am addressing this! Cuz to me it’s useless and of no priority @NehaBhasinTeam I have been poked a lot of times as I said!”

In Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is getting a lot of support from previous seasons contestants and one of them is Andy Kumar. Sharing his views about the social media war, the model wrote, “@NehaBhasinTeam why are you lashing out on #Pratiksehjpal & @PrernaSehajpal ? I know you’re better than this. Pratik did all he could to keep you in #BIggBoss15 Even if pratik is not single he has not got into any ship Pl do as promised & come speak to me in my show.”

