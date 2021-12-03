Bigg Boss 15 contestants are fighting for trophy in the house, while their fan pages and followers are arguing on the internet. Similarly, Neha Bhasin who was recently evicted from the show has been loggerheads with Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna. The singer claims that due to her statements, she’s getting trolled. Now in a series of tweets, the Dhunki songstress makes shocking revelations about Pratik.

Pratik and Neha were really close friends in Karan Johar’s OTT version of the show. The two contestants made headlines for being too intimate in the reality show.

In a series of tweets, Neha Bhasin accused Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna of a lot of things. The singer accused Pratik Sehajpal’s sister of saying that she’s using her brother to move forward in the show, and further claims that she instigated hate against her. She also reveals that Pratik is pretending to be single.

Neha Bhasin wrote, “Dearest @PrernaSehajpal I am appalled at how cute you are. Your brother is not single you and I both know he has a girlfriend and is pretending to be single on the show. My last suggestion to you is don’t mess with me. Main mooh khol doongi bohot zyada. You won’t like it.”

Dearest @PrernaSehajpal I am appalled at how cute you are. Your brother is not single you and I both know he has a girlfriend and is pretending to be single on the show. My last suggestion to you is don't mess with me. Main mooh khol doongi bohot zyada. You won't like it. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

You instigated hate, character assistant ion and mass bullying against me @PrernaSehajpal the world has seen it. Pratik and I were honest friends in OTT after which I have seen nothing honest about you two. Don't wage a war against me I am the worst person to mess with — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

In further tweets, Neha Bhasin asks Prerna and Pratik Sehajpal to stay away from her else she’ll expose them.

If I can be nice please remember @PrernaSehajpal I can sting hard too. Sting with truth bombs. Stay respectful. And put a leash on your brother that's all you can do. Play victim and play dirty.

All the best.

I have a life and I am sorry as hell I met use and throw crowd.

Bye — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

First teach your brother to stop running after women, to stop pretending to be single when he's not. To stop playing friendship friendship and love deprivation and To really own up to his shit then play victim while you sit and ruin lives with your hate. Mysoginy is not OK — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

Why did he need to explain my status to you. Why did you assume I was using him? Why did you keep quiet and later even instigate the hate. Ab aap bohot seedhe bann rahe ho.

Aapne moral ground pe usko bechara aur mujhe bachalan banne diya.#mysoginy is not ok — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 3, 2021

Responding to Neha’s allegations Prerna wrote, “Please this is the last time I am addressing this! Cuz to me it’s useless and of no priority @NehaBhasinTeam I have been poked a lot of times as I said!”

Please this is the last time I am addressing this! Cuz to me it’s useless and of no priority @NehaBhasinTeam I have been poked a lot of times as I said! #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam pic.twitter.com/DMggIchCe8 — Prerna Sehajpal (@PrernaSehajpal) December 3, 2021

No 1 cn change my POV and preach what you practice madam @NehaBhasinTeam I nvr instigated Hate or anything towards you or anyone!

I are doing it for me 👏

I BELIEVE IN KARMA AND MY GOD 🙏

I don’t owe you an explanation though but still! #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam pic.twitter.com/pMWEzuwJIn — Prerna Sehajpal (@PrernaSehajpal) December 3, 2021

In Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is getting a lot of support from previous seasons contestants and one of them is Andy Kumar. Sharing his views about the social media war, the model wrote, “@NehaBhasinTeam why are you lashing out on #Pratiksehjpal & @PrernaSehajpal ? I know you’re better than this. Pratik did all he could to keep you in #BIggBoss15 Even if pratik is not single he has not got into any ship Pl do as promised & come speak to me in my show.”

