Krushna Abhishek has had some fun times with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif previously on The Kapil Sharma Show. But fans would be surprised to know that the comedian is also a neighbour to the Uri actor. So he definitely is one of the closest to confirm whether their wedding is really on the cards! Scroll below for all the exciting details.

Advertisement

It has already been revealed that Vicky and Katrina are tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Several details regarding the rules and regulations are already out there in the media. Amidst it all, Krushna has broken his silence and confirmed that the wedding preps are on, although in a hush-hush way!

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek sent best wishes to Katrina Kaif for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. He told ABP news, “I know, I know, Katrina is very sweet — I have worked with her on my shows, she’s appeared as a guest many times — and she’s a wonderful person and I wish her all luck. She’s beautiful inside out, she’s a wonderful person. I want to wish them all luck from my side, best wishes.”

When asked about Vicky Kaushal, Krushna Abhishek shared, “Vicky is my neighbour so I can wish him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven’t shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them luck. You only asked about Katrina so I didn’t mention Vicky.”

Meanwhile, it is said that the wedding festivities will take place in a 3-day format starting from 7th December.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Dharmendra Drunk Dialled Hrishikesh Mukherjee To Cast Him In Anand: “He Would Cut The Line & I Would Call Him Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube