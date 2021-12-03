Bollywood’s rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their big day and reports of their wedding arrangements are making headlines. It has raised the curiosity and excitement level amongst VicKat fans. Now the latest report reveals that Katrina is pulling all the strings to become the perfect ‘Punjabi’ bahu.

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly starting the new chapter of their life with opulent celebrations. The two will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan on December 9. Preparations for their wedding are in full swing now.

Advertisement

However, ahead of their wedding, Katrina Kaif wants to have a grasp of the Punjabi language which will help her gel better with Vicky Kaushal’s family. So the Sooryavanshi actress has hired a private tutor to learn the language before she ties the knot with Sardar Udham actor.

While Katrina and Vicky are yet to confirm their wedding, it seems many of their friends, co-stars and acquaintances have knowingly or unknowingly confirmed news about their upcoming wedding. Several reports also claim that they have issued a lot of strict guidelines for the guest who will be attending their wedding.

It is said that guests have been asked to sign an NDA consisting of rules like No disclosure of wedding attendance, No photography, No sharing pictures on social media, No sharing location on social media, No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue. The guests will not be allowed to make reels or videos at the wedding venue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating for more than two years now and they are finally heading for a wedding. It is also said that Salman Khan’s close aide Beena Kak has helped the couple get all the wedding plans in place in Jaipur.

Must Read: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance As A Couple After Confirming Relationship At ‘Tadap’ Premiere

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube