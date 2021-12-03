Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is making a lot of headlines for the past few weeks. VicKat fans are eager to know who’s who of Bollywood will attend their wedding guest list, and the couple is doing everything to keep every detail hidden.

While the love birds have not confirmed their wedding, there is a strong buzz around the guest list, wedding outfits, wedding venue and more. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. The latest report reveals that the two have a foolproof plan to escape the paparazzi at Jaipur airport.

As per the Bollywood Life report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have a chopper ride from Jaipur airport all the way to the wedding venue. The two took this decision to avoid all the cameras that will be gathered outside the airport. They will be fly out to Pink City on December 5 and their wedding date is said to be December 9.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Bollywood couple has issued a lot of strict guidelines for the guest who will be attending their wedding. The guest has been reportedly asked to sign an NDA and the rules like No disclosure of wedding attendance, No photography, No sharing pictures on social media, No sharing location on social media, No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners and No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.

Another report claimed that Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and his family were not invited to the wedding. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has confirmed on having received any invitation yet for the wedding. Now many are wondering whether Ranbir Kapoor has been invited for their big day?

It is worth pointing out that Katrina had attended Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception on the couple’s invitation despite her history with the ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ actress, further proving that she lets bygones be bygones.

