Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to say ‘I do’ with a grand destination wedding in Jaipur and #ViKat fans ecstatic. While the soon-to-be-married couple is still to confirm the news of their nuptials happening on December 9 (less than a week away), the internet is abuzz with details about the ceremonies to be held, guestlist, and more.

The wedding will be a mobile-free one – yup, guests won’t be able to click selfies or videos, we now hear the couple will be taking another extra precaution too. Wondering what? Well, as per a report, the SOPs set for their guests mention that any drones spotted around the perimeter of the resort where Vicky and Katrina are tying the knot will be shot down. Read on for the deets.

As per IndiaToday.in, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are being extra safe to prevent any photos and videos from being leaked on social media. While they have told their guests it will be a mobile-free celebration, reports now suggest that the couple has gone the extra mile. The report states that any drones spotted around the perimeter of the Six Senses Resort – where Vicky and Katrina are tying the knot, will be shot down.

Talking about the same, a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding arrangements shared some news with the above-mentioned site. Their report stated that while the guest has signed the no-photo NDA clause, this move is to ensure privacy is still maintained. The source that owing to the same, if any drones might be found fluttering near the wedding venue they will be shot down. Well, that is a lot of effort to keep pictures and videos from getting leaked online.

The SOPs for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s also include – no disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue. All photos are to be published only after approval from wedding planners and No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.

