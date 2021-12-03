Today, we are seeing another star kid paving his way to the world of Bollywood. With the release of the film ‘Tadap,’ co-starring Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty carries forward the legacy of his father Sunil Shetty on the big screen.

The circle of star kids and their family is pretty close-knit, with most of them knowing each other from the time they are kids. In the Netflix series, ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, we saw how Annaya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor had been friends with Suhana Khan since childhood. However, the case has not been the same with the debutant Shetty star.

During a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Ahan Shetty opened up about not interacting much with people from the entertainment world as a kid. He said, “Even though dad is in the industry, we never really grew up in this environment. Also, we lived in South Bombay, I was in the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and gets immense respect from them. But we were never like a Bollywood family.”

In the same conversation, Ahan Shetty also opened up about making friends in the industry circle only recently. Well, that’s except for one star kid whom he has known for a long time. Can you guess who it is? Well, it is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. Ahan has known King Khan’s son since his school days. Talking about the same, the Tadap actor said, “I have also known Aryan Khan since I was a kid. I was in the American School of Bombay, he was in the Ambani School. We used to meet on the field outside.” For those who do not know, both Aryan and Ahan represented their schools in sports.

Diving further into his childhood memories, the Tadap actor also revealed that he and Tiger Shroff studied in the same school. Describing Shroff as a talented student who loved to perform, he said he became an inspiration for him. The ‘Baaghi’ actor has levelled up the standard for action and dance in Bollywood movies, and with his upcoming movie, Ahan looks up to him as a beacon of inspiration.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is busy with his upcoming projects, ‘Ganpath’ and ‘Heropanti 2’. As for Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, the film stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead. The romantic action film releases today in theatres across India.

