We’re gearing up for another Friday release and this weekend, it’s Tadap. The film marks Suniel Shetty son’s Ahan Shetty’s debut. It stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The film is a musical love drama and has grabbed enough attention. Now, let’s see how it is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer no. 2

After giving some chartbusters, the second trailer was unveiled. This one was shortly cut, with more engaging content from the previous one. It had a darker shade, which hinted at more than just a love story. It’s liked by 79% of our audience.

Tu Mera Hogaya Hai song

It’s a beautiful romantic track with Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in it. The song feels like a typical Bollywoodish romantic track with soothing visuals. It’s liked by 80% of our readers.

Tere Siva Jag Mein song

Tere Siva Jag Mein is visually pleasing and seems like, it will be in a flashback in the film. It is beautifully sung by Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval, Shashwat Singh, and Charan. It’s liked by 76% of our voters.

Tumse Bhi Zyada song

Tumse Bhi Zyada reminds us of old-school Bollywood songs with its music composition. With Arijit’s voice in the background, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria steal the show with their romance. It’s loved by 80% of our audience.

Trailer no. 1

The first trailer revealed that Tadap is a revenge story, with Ahan Shetty’s character having a dark shade to it. With some flashbacks and interesting twists, the trailer looks very intriguing. It’s liked by 88% of our voters, which is really huge!

On the whole, Tadap has received a thumbs up from 82% of our voters. The film is a musical love drama, and fortunately, here music is working. It’s good to see, Bollywood film relying on its music to pull the crowd. Starring the fresh pairing of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the film has managed to create a decent buzz with promos and songs. Also, it’s a remake of the Telugu hit, RX 100. So, it seems to be a safe box office bet. If not a big start, the film is definitely eyeing a good opening at ticket windows.

