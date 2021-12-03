Cinema and cricket are two of the biggest influencers in the life of Indians across the world. One can only then imagine the fervour when the studio behind National Award-winning sports biopics like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mary Kom creates a film on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj – Captain of Team India Women’s ODI. Marking Mithali’s birthday, Viacom18 Studios today announced the release date for Shabaash Mithu. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 4th February 2022.

Shabaash Mithu is the coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer the country has ever seen. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the titular role. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

Last month, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has heaped praises on Mithali Raj, who is the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Posting a video of the women’s cricket team captain being bestowed the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, Taapsee tweeted: “Just by hearing this exhaustingly long introduction of her accolades I feel she actually deserves a series made on her, not just a film.” She added: “So inspiring.”

The actress has wrapped up shooting for ‘Shabaash Mithu’. She also treated her fans to a picture of her in the film.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek sapna dikhaya tha ki ek din ayega jab cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi … ‘Women in Blue’ Aa rahe hai hum … Jald hi … #ShabaashMithu IT’S A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue”

In translation, Taapsee’s caption reads: “I was eight when someone made me dream of the day when cricket would not be only a gentleman’s game. Women, too, will have a team, an identity. ‘Women in Blue’ are coming soon. Very soon.”

