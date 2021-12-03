In the times when even an opening day of 3 crores is being considered as decent enough, Tadap aims to find itself in that range when it releases in theatres. Though hardly any Hindi movies have released in 2021, the only ones where the opening can be termed as decent to good are Sooryananshi (excellent), Antim – The Final Truth (good) and Roohi (decent).

While first two were boasted by superstar presence, the last in the list had hit music, fun cast and horror genre create some excitement.

Now in case of Tadap, it’s the packaging which is doing the trick. Debut of star kid Ahan Shetty who is the son of one of the most respected film fraternity member Suniel Shetty, backing by Sajid Nadiadwala who has one of the best success rates in Bollywood, hit music by Pritam and dramatic narrative by director Milan Luthria and writer Rajat Arora are some of the many things that have allowed Tadap to be pitched well in front of the audiences.

Tadap could well have been a perfect summer release since it’s an explosive love story, something that would have enticed students to step into theatres. Still, even the current season is right for the film since there is not much of a completion from the past and also it’s enjoying a solo arrival, which is a rarity.

All of this should ensure an opening day of 3-4 crores and as long as that turns out to be the case, the stage would be set well for Tadap to grow well over the weekend.

