It was yet another decent day for Antim – The Final Truth as it collected 2.50 crores on Wednesday. Though there has been a bit of a decline in a day by day basis, it still isn’t steep and that’s allowing the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film to keep collecting on a steady note.

Advertisement

On Monday, the film had collected 3.24 crores and later on Tuesday the numbers stood at 2.90 crores. Now with Wednesday turning out to be 2.50 crores, the trending suggests that Thursday would be 2 crores plus. Since the overall collections stand at 27.25 crores so far, even with a steeper fall the film is set to enjoy a first week of 29 crores.

Advertisement

The Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer is covering its costs for sure and also gaining some profits for itself. The quantum may not be huge but then the film is a plus for sure and that’s a positive since 2021 so far has seen only two Hindi films reach there theatrically, Sooryavanshi and Roohi. With Antim – The Final Truth joining the list, all eyes are now on Tadap to give Bollywood its fourth success of the year.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Feels Proud Of Abhishek Bachchan After Watching Bob Biswas: “My Pride, My Son, My Inheritor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube