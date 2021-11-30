Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his blockbuster films but also for his unique and loving personality. The actor has lately been celebrating the success of his film, Antim: The Final Truth, which hit the theatres last week. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor revealed that his character Rajveer might get a spin-off project in the future.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman was spotted playing a police officer named Rajveer Singh in the film Antim. The character was a righteous cop who was constantly at loggerheads with a notorious don in Pune. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma in a key role.

Advertisement

Antim: The Final Truth team recently interacted with the media at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and Salman Khan had something interesting to say about his character in the film. He mentioned that the Sikh cop might get a spin-off film of his own and that is partially why the character has been kept somewhat mysterious in this film.

Discussing the possibility, he said, “We have thought of that. We already have a backstory for Rajveer Singh (Prequel) and there is a chance of a sequel too”

Even though Antim is originally a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, looks like the Bollywood version will follow a path of its own with this spin-off film. The original Marathi movie did not have any prequel/sequel after its release in 2018 and this fresh Bollywood approach might actually work well with the audience.

Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar had also revealed at the trailer launch of Antim that the film was originally supposed to give the audience a glimpse into Rajveer’s life. The character initially had a love interest but Salman Khan felt that such an angle would dilute the purpose of his character.

A Bollywood Hungama source had previously revealed that these love scenes featured actor Pragya Jaiswal opposite Salman Khan. The report said, “That actress was Pragya Jaiswal. It was a lovely track between her and Salman. The superstar and Mahesh Manjrekar were quite happy with Pragya’s portions. However, in the larger interest of the film, the makers decided to chop off these portions.”

Must Read: Gulshan Grover Once Scared An Air Hostess So Much She Didn’t Want To Fly With Him, Actor Said “Could Hear Them Laughing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube