Salman Khan’s latest film, Antim, came out on November 26, and has been doing well resonating superbly with fans and audiences. The film has been raking in large numbers, worldwide. Meanwhile, its impressive elevation in footfalls with each day passing by, Salman Khan organised a special screening for underprivileged kids just recently.

Salman Khan, the Bhai with a heart of gold organized an exceptional screening session for the underprivileged kids in Gaiety Galaxy for his film ‘Antim – The Final Truth’.

It has been a truly fortunate moment for them as they never experienced watching film in theatre ever before. The kids enjoyed this new experience and had a great fun together.

Antim: The Final Truth released on 26th November and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana.

Recently, Salman Khan visited the ever so famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and spent a pleasant day with fans. The actor can be seen trying his hands at the Charkha and jotting something down as he posed for the camera.

