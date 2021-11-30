No Entry is one of the most successful adult-comedy movies of Bollywood and looks like fans are in for a treat as the sequel will go on floors soon. A previous report suggested that the second part will bring back Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles alongside nine different actresses. A few speculations also suggest that No Entry 2 movie will have a sci-fi twist, similar to the pattern fans witnessed in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4.

For the unversed, the sequel movie will be called No Entry Mein Entry and the cast lineup is yet to be finalized by the makers. According to the reports, Salman, Anil, and Fardeen will be seen playing the lead roles but there has been no confirmation regarding Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly’s return in the sequel film. The speculations also suggest that makers are trying to rope in multiple leading actresses from the industry to give it an extravagant touch.

According to the latest reports by Bollywood Life, No Entry 2 will showcase three different timelines and all three eras will have a version of the lead characters. The three-time periods are also expected to merge together in the final sequence, showcasing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in nine different avatars. Since such a triple role format has already been explored in Bollywood, fans are still wondering if the movie will end up being similar to Humshakals.

No Entry is a Bollywood comedy film which hit the theatres in the year 2005. The movie revolved around three married men and their inability to stay loyal to their loving wives. The film had been directed by Anees Bazmee and worked exceptionally well with the audience at the time of its release. It was liked not only for its fun dialogues and scenes but also for the message it delivered at the end.

