No Entry sequel has been in the headlines ever since the idea was pitched, a few years back. The first part of the movie was a massive hit amongst the fans and is still considered one of the classics in the adult-comedy genre. According to the latest reports, the second part will bring back the lead trio, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, and might even star close to nine leading ladies, making this project one of a kind.

For the unversed, No Entry was a 2005 comedy film which was directed by Anees Bazmee. The plot of the film revolves around three husbands who have a high tendency to cheat on their wives. Reports suggest that the upcoming sequel, No Entry Mein Entry, will also have the same concept with more fun and drama. Since the first part was such a massive hit, the sequel is also expected to bring in a huge audience to the theatres.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the three leading actors, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, will appear in triple roles in No Entry Mein Entry. The makers have been trying to cast nine different female actors, three of which will bag the lead roles. It has not yet been confirmed if the heroines from the first part- Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly, will make a comeback in the sequel.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Anees bhai’s scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio – Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan – return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It’s a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline – three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it.”

