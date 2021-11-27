Jacqueline Fernandez’s name has been linked with multiple renowned personalities in the past but looks like the latest rumours are far more serious than they seem. A few months back, speculations started doing the rounds on social media, stating that the actor had been in a romantic relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In the most recent development, a picture has been going viral on Twitter, making fans wonder if the two were actually involved.

For the unversed, Jacqueline was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate a few days back, following which, the rumours surfacing on social media. The case involved Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paul, as they allegedly extorted close to ₹200 crores. The actor’s spokesperson had issued a statement regarding the case which made it clear that she was only called as a witness in the case. It also stated that the actor will be cooperating with the ED in every possible way.

In the recent picture doing the rounds on twitter, Jacqueline Fernandez can be spotted in a mirror selfie with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The two are seen cozying up in the washroom while Sukesh kisses Jacquelines left cheek. She is also spotted flashing a bright smile in the picture, giving out the notion that there is something cooking between the two. Have a look at the picture.

Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? New photo reignites controversy https://t.co/nmGCmN79lY pic.twitter.com/AtW7aI9TvY — Online Dating (@HiiiFren) November 26, 2021

According to a report by ET, the picture was taken between April and June this year when Sukesh was out on bail. There have also been reports about them meeting at different locations in the country, however, there has been no confirmation on the same.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen playing a key role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. She has also been working with the actor on the film Ram Setu, which has been scheduled to release in 2022.

