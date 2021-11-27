Antim released yesterday all across the country. Starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in key roles, the film has opened slightly below the predictions at the box office. Below is all you need to know about the film’s day 1 performance.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is facing a clash with John Abraham‘s Satyameva Jayate 2. Also, the 50% occupancy rule in a state like Maharashtra is playing a major hurdle. However, the good thing is that word of mouth is positive. The signs are clearly seen as the film witnessed a growth in evening and night shows after a slow start.

Antim did a business of 4.50-5 crores on day 1, as per early trends flowing in. The film is expected to grow today and enjoy a big Sunday.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Loveyatri’, where he played a loverboy. Now, he is seen playing an anti-hero in Antim, where he is pitted against his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

Speaking to IANS, Aayush said the film is an opportunity for him to come out and showcase something really drastic from his first film ‘Loveyatri’ as he does not want to repeat himself.

“I actually think it is interesting to play a grey character because I think we always paint people in black and white but I feel there are many layers to human beings. You might be a grey character or a dark person to someone or be someone’s saviour… If you are wrong to the world but might be right to somebody. So that was quite interesting and was an important notion that I had in my head when I got into the film,” he said.

