Jacqueline Fernandes and her fashion game are always on point. The diva makes head turn in whatever she wears. Also, she is someone who is super active on social media. Which means she always keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts.

Well, this time the actress is in the headlines again but not for wearing a gorgeous outfit rather for not wearing anything. Oops! Before you get jump top sny conclusion, we want you to read further.

Jacqueline Fernandes recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, and we cannot stop looking at it. With the looks of it, it appears that Jacqueline is not wearing anything. She has very smartly covered herself with a piece of cloth. Well, we know you are going to love every bit of this picture. So have a look.

It is a black and white picture which has Jacqueline Fernandes sitting and not looking towards the camera. Her eyes appear as if they are searching for something. With one hand rested on her knees, the other is busy holding the piece of cloth to cover her bare body.

The actress has captioned the image as, “Far far away…” We wonder what she exactly means with this line?

Well, this is not the first time that Jacqueline Fernandes has gone topless on her Instagram. Recently, when she hit the 46 million mark on Instagram, the diva thanked her followers with a jaw-dropping photoshoot posing topless.

Jackky can be seen holding a bunch of flowers while she looks extremely gorgeous in white flowy background. Take a look here:

So as we said, nothing can beat Jacqueline Fernandes when it comes to fashion, with or without clothes…hahaha!

Anyway, on the work front, Jacqueline is currently shooting for Bhoot Police. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan, followed by Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

