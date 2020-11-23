Sana Khan Changes Her Name On Instagram, Check Out Unseen Wedding Pics

One of the most unexpected news we came across was Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan tying the knot. She tied the knot with Surat-based religious scholar Anas Sayed in an intimate wedding ceremony. Pictures and videos from the rituals went viral soon after the marriage took place on 20th November. The former actress has now changed her name on Instagram.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. Sana is now ‘Sayied Sana Khan’ The actress made the change on her Instagram last night. This comes in as another surprise for her massive fan base after the actress recently announced about quitting the showbiz. Many have been sharing their opinions, bad and good, on various social media platforms.

Advertisement

Previously, Sana confirmed her marriage on Instagram with a lengthy note. She shared, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah ♥️ . . . Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️ . . . #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah”

Amidst it all, fans have been asking for more glimpses of Sana Khan from her big day. The actress took to her Instagram story to fulfil the wish of her huge fanbase. The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant looked like an absolute vision in her red wedding attire.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrity friends shared their love and blessings for Sana. Sambhavna Seth wrote, “Congratulations my love..Best wishes to both of you”

“Congratulations,” wrote Yuvika Chaudhary.

Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal wrote, “Congratulations Sana ❤️ Really happy for you !”

“Heartiest congratulations to both of you ❤️god bless u,” wrote Ankita Lokhande.

Armaan Malik wished Sana Khan as he wrote, “Congratulations Sana! Lots of love and blessings to the both of you”

Well, all we hope is that Sayied Sana Khan finds her peace and happiness. We wish her and Anas Sayed all the luck for their married life.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Shekhar Suman Says, “Silence For A While Doesn’t Mean We Have Given Up”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube