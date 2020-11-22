Actor Mona Singh who got married last year has always been vocal about various things. Singh, who awaits the release of her web series Black Widows has now opened up on the idea of having kids. While on that, she revealed how she had frozen her eggs five years ago when she was 34 and is not in the position to welcome a child right now. Below is exactly what the actor had to say. Read on.

Mona got married to Shyam Gopalan in 2019 and was all over the news. The actor in her latest interview has shed light on the idea of having kids. She says that she loves them but is not mentally prepared to have one right now. In the same chat, she spoke about freezing her eggs at the age of 34. Singh is 38 now.

Talking to Times Of India, Mona Singh opened up how she wants to spend some time with her husband right now. “I have frozen my eggs, and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34. Because I have gotten married now, I want to chill with my partner and travel the world with him. I haven’t done that yet. I have always travelled with my family or friends. I want to do that with my husband now. Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it,” Mona Singh said.

Mona revealed that her mother was very happy with the decision. She also shed light on the process of freezing eggs and how it required her to take a break from work. “My mother was so happy when she heard about my decision to freeze my eggs. We both went to my gynaecologist in Pune, and I had to take a few months break from work as the process involves a lot of mood swings. It took about 5 months for the process and now, as I said, I am free,” Mona Singh added.

Mona Singh will be next seen in Black Widows that releases on Zee 5 on December 18.

