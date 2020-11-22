A few days ago, actor Govinda graced the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Actor Krushna Abhishek, who is one of the pivotal parts of the show didn’t perform for the actor. The actor-comedian is the nephew of Partner actor. For quite a long time, things are not well between the two.

Recently, Krushna was asked about his differences with Govinda. TKSS actor said that whatever that had happened between the two of them left a bad taste in his mouth. He also mentioned that his uncle might have got offended by his jokes. He had said, “Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye.” Krushna had revealed that his uncle didn’t visit him and Kashmera Shah in the hospital when their twins were unwell.

Now, Govinda has reacted to the entire scenario. This is the first time he spoke since he graced The Kapil Sharma Show. In an interaction with Times of India, he said, “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless.”

The actor also revealed that he had gone to see the babies in the hospital with his family. They even met the doctor and the nurse. However, the nurse had informed the Coolie No 1 actor that Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera didn’t want any family member to meet them. When Govinda and his family insisted, they were allowed to see the boys from a distance. The Hero No 1 actor stated, “I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister), which he has forgotten to mention.”

He further reacted to Krushna Abhishek’s statements in the public recently. Govinda said, “I’ve frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera’s defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don’t understand what they are gaining from all this. My relationship with Krushna was strong since the time he was a child; my family and people from the industry have witnessed it. I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family.”

The actor said that he wants to mention a graceful distance and wants people who dislike him to do the same. He said that every family has misunderstandings and problems but if one discusses them in media, it may cause irreparable damage.

