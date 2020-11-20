All you SidNaaz fans, we have some exciting news for you guys. Since the start of the month, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines for their upcoming song together. The much love reality show contestants were even snapped heading to and back from Punjab, where the video was shot.

While we are eager to know details about this Sidnaaz collaboration, today Sid, Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg took to social media and shared a similar picture. The trio captioned the pic with the same text. We are also wondering where they are going to promote this still-untitled song.

Sharing the pictures featuring Sid, Shehnaaz Gill, Anshul and Raghav Sharma, Sidharth Shukla and the other captioned it, “Coming soon! 🔒♥️ @tonykakkar @nehakakkar @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661 #AnshulGarg”

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill features on the extreme left looking pretty in a tomato red dress and flats that match it. Sidharth Shukla who stand on the extreme right look stylish in faded blue denim, a pink t-shirt and blue jumper. See in between the two are Desi Music Factory’s Anshul Garg and Raghav.

While this is something we are happy about, Anshul’s comment on Tony Kakkar’s post has also caught out attention. Garg wrote, “Let’s announce the date tomorrow!”

While this is one thing that has caught out attention, another thing we wonder looking at this picture is whether the team, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Anshul Garg And Raghav are promoting the song – and where.

Many songs have been promoted on Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show and we wonder if the team is heading there too – after all, there has been quite a lot of talks regarding #SidNaaz making an appearance on the comedy show. Sid has earlier appeared on the show to promote his Bollywood film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about the song, whose name we do not know yet, it was shot in Chandigarh around ten days ago.

