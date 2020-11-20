Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has a huge fan following among masses. The talented actor made an Instagram debut also in July this year and since then he has been pretty active there.

He recently reminded his fans on Instagram about the good old days. He shared a super cool and fun throwback picture of him while having fun with other talented actors like Deven Bhojani and Rakesh Bedi. The throwback still is from their 1998 comedy show Hum Sab Ek Hain.

Dilip Joshi captioned the post as, “2020 in a nutshell. Just joking :) Corona ke khilaaf ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’”

Well, this pic has surely taken us to the time we wish could come back.

Recently Dilip Joshi shared some fun secrets about his co-stars. Right from Amit Bhatt to Tanmay Vekaria, the actor didn’t shy away from pulling their legs and mentioning their qualities. His answers did prove that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is a family in itself.

During an interview with YouTube channel Sight And Insight, he was asked to reveal some unknown facts about each actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking about Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal, he said that Amit is the one who arrives on set much before the scheduled time. Similarly, he described Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Sodhi (older one) as a jovial person.

Out of everyone from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi’s description for Sharad Sankla aka Abdul was the one which made us laugh out loud. He termed him as ‘Phirteraam’ (one who loves to roam). He even shared that Sharad is the one who disappears at the time of his shot. Every time, the team has to carry an operation to search for him.

Isn’t that hilarious?

Dilip Joshi also criticised the web shows recently for using explicit language. He gave an example of Amazon Prime’s recent web show Bandish Bandits, about how they took a clean route to tell a story. He feels we’re imitating the wild West and that shouldn’t be the case. Explaining the same point, he said they use the ‘F’ word in their films/shows because they use it often in their routine life.

