The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Popatlal having a major shift in personality. Usually a cynic and a pessimist, Popatlal has an overnight change of attitude. Realizing that not having a job could also mean closing up the possibility of finding a bride, instils a kind of fear which makes him want to get employed at the earliest even if it means switching to a profession other than journalism. The very next morning, he informs everyone in Gokuldhaam Society about temporarily taking up any job till he finds one in journalism. Roshan Singh Sodhi immediately offers Popatlal to try his hand at fixing vehicles and Popatlal agrees.

There is a big shift in Popatlal’s attitude towards life. He has mentally prepared himself to power through the not so good phase of his life. He realizes that doing something is better than doing nothing. Especially, after realising that the marriage bureau will not accept his registration until his job status shows as employed, he decides to not waste another day waiting for a job of his choice. Instead, as he waits for the job in journalism, he will now put himself to use and learn something new. He has all the reasons to go for it since everyone in the Society is eager to help him in whatever way they can and he wants to reciprocate to their kind gesture.

But will Popatlal really be able to switch from holding a pen to holding a spanner that easily? Will Popatlal be able to handle swapping a white collared job for a blue collared job? It all remains to be seen if Popatlal can actually get his hands dirty working under the hood of a car. But it sure is commendable that he did come out of his resentful frame of mind to give life another chance and that is the most important aspect of life – Never Give Up.

