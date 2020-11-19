Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is that show which is enjoyed by people from all age groups. More than the questions and the prize money, sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan on that hot seat is quite appealing for many.

While KBC is a quiz show that changes the lives of several, it is also an entertaining show for all the Bollywood buffs. Big B keeps sharing some interesting stories from his life in the episodes, which are quite fun. Recently, he opened up about his love life with Jaya Bachchan. Continue reading further to get all the scoop.

An inquisitive contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan a personal question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, and he happily answered. Big B revealed that he had penned many love letters to Jaya Bachchan. During an episode, Big B was asked if he has ever written love letters to his lady love and he nodded a yes.

Amitabh Bachchan stated that writing letters were his way of expressing love. Further, he even recalled how they got married. Mr Bachchan shared that he had planned a trip with Jaya Bachchan if their film became a box office hit. When the film released and collected lots of money at BO, Big B sought permission of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to go on a trip with Jaya. His father granted permission but on a condition.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had to get married and then go on a trip. They soon tied-the-knot and left for their vacation. Ever since then, Big and Jaya have been the ultimate power couple of Bollywood, setting major relationship goals for all.

Big B shared about his love story with contestant Yogesh Panday who sought the advice of the megastar on companionship. We simply love when Big B shares such sweet anecdotes of his life.

