Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in Manali ever since the lockdown was imposed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She has been attending weddings of her two brothers in Udaipur and a schedule of Thalaivi’s shoot. Now after spending some time in her hometown in the hills, the actress is now heading to Hyderabad to kick off the final shooting schedule of Thalaivi.

The Queen actress took to social media to expressed gratitude to the Himalayas for letting her stay there amid the ‘testing times.’ She even mentioned how hard it was for her to leave Manali for Hyderabad to shoot the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She also revealed that after wrapping the shoot she will be heading to shoot for a few more projects.

Sharing the photos, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for the last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you the Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

Kangana will be playing the role of the late political stalwart J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. AL Vijay’s directorial film also stars Arvind Swami, who will be playing the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. G. Ramachandran.

Recently, the director had also lauded the actress’ dedication for portraying the role of the late leader in the film. During an interview with TOI, he said, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.”

Kangana also took to Twitter to thank him for his statement. She wrote, “Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts…. you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts…. wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being.”

Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance,dedication and efforts…. you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts…. wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being 🙏 https://t.co/pSpAMxEGr3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 16, 2020

Apart from Thalaivi, she will be also seen in Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, wherein she will play the role of a fighter pilot. She also has the action flick, Dhaakad.

