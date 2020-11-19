Actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo was taken right before she was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding the vehicle.

“Just before I was fined for no helmet,” she wrote as caption, with the tags #BikeLove, #RashmiRocket, and #ShootThrills.

Rashmi Rocket is Taapsee’s upcoming film, which casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Taapsee Pannu’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba. The actress also has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Looop Lapeta alongside Chhichhore star, Tahir Raj Bhasin.

