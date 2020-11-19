Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment Company today announced an emotional drama ‘Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa’, which is all set to stream from 20th November 2020. Helmed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta, the film, ensembles a talented cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Niharika Singh & Pankaj Tripathi, amongst others.

What happens when a detective sets off on an unintended journey? Does he discover his real self, or does he come across a new revelation? Well, Eros Now’s latest movie titled ‘Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa’ has a unique and engaging narrative. Anwar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a clumsy private detective, takes a case in his rural homeland to find Anmol (Pankaj Tripathi) and is forced to confront his own romantic tragedy With Ayesha (Nikharika Singh). What happens next? Does Anwar solve the case assigned to him? Or does he get entangled in a web of his own? The film shall take the viewers on a journey interspersed with different emotions – happiness, sadness, and surprise to name a few.

‘Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa’ portrays a beautiful and melancholy tale of a private detective who sets off on an interesting journey and by a quirk of fate stumbles upon his own past. The characters played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Niharika will make viewers fall in love with them due to their impeccable performances. It’s a heart-touching story of a person who seems to be in search of an invisible elixir that shall bring peace to his soul. Moreover, the film has already received immense love and appreciation from the critics after its premier on 17 October 2013 at the BFI London Film Festival. The film was also screened at the 2013 International Film Festival of Kerala.

Commenting on the same, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Now, said, “Eros Now has consistently presented titles across different genres. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a special proposition that showcases a story that seems simple but has different layers that start unfolding as the film progresses. This film will strike a chord with every viewer who loves cinema.”



Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared, “Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is very close to my heart. He is a detective that thinks in a completely different way that cannot be comprehended by the common man. He lives in a new world of his own creation and follows his heart. It was a memorable experience to enact such an interesting character and am sure that he will find a distinct place in everyone’s hearts.”

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a film that explores the beauty of the human mind and its intricate nature. I am happy to have been a part of this movie, one that touches your heart and leaves a smile on your face as you see it revealing different aspects.”

