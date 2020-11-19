And it’s here! The important announcement of Adipurush which was supposed to be made today morning is out. Featuring Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, many expected the makers to announce the actress in Sita’s role but guess what, it’s the release date which has been unveiled.

Advertisement

There could be mixed feelings regarding the date, which is 11th August 2020. Let us explain it to you. Fans would be definitely happy to know the release date of the magnum opus but the sad part is, they’ll have to wait for long. But as it is said, good things take time, we expect blockbuster in making.

Advertisement

With arrival slated on 11th of August 2022 (Thursday), Adipurush will be enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days with Independence day on Monday. Now, that’s really a golden window for the film to bring it on some serious money. It will go on floors by January 2021. From here on, let’s keep an eye of how this Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer shapes up.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, T-Series wrote, “Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage.”

Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage. pic.twitter.com/KkxZvIUxNx — T-Series (@TSeries) November 19, 2020

Adipurush is directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut.

Ever since the Om Raut directorial has been announced, it has become one of the most anticipated films. Fans cannot keep calm and are eagerly awaiting the release of this Prabhas starrer. It was revealed earlier that the makers are planning to design this as one of the biggest Indian films ever made.

Om will be introducing, never before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and that too as an antagonist, hence moviegoers cannot wait to know what’s next in stores for them. Recently, a fan-made poster of the Baahubali actor was doing rounds on social media.

In the fan-made poster, Prabhas could be seen in an intense avatar as Lord Ram, and the creativity level left us stunned.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14’s Shardul Pandit: “Geeta Kapur & Others Reached Out Asking If I Need Money; There Is Genuinely No Work”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube