After a much-loved performance in Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has movies like Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Loop Lapeta in her kitty. She already has a couple of memorable performances to her name, and she has been hailed as the torch-bearer of meaningful cinema in Bollywood.

But fame comes at a price, and even some of the richest can’t afford that. Taapsee has faced a bunch of struggles which many aren’t aware about. In her latest candid conversation, she opens up about the rollercoaster of a ride she has had in Bollywood.

In her conversation with Filmfare, Taapsee Pannu said, “I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films, and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artist to do it behind my back.”

She further added, “There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me; I don’t know what’s happened behind my back.”

All this didn’t let Taapsee Pannu down, and she decided to change the game-plan. She revealed, “I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return.”

“Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films, there’s a tag that’s attached to her, and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey, but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now,” beautifully concluded by Taapsee Pannu.

