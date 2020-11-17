If we tell you 5 years have passed since the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, you won’t believe us! And why should anyone believe it? Salman Khan’s one of the most loved films is as fresh in everyone’s mind as it was in 2015. And let’s not even talk about Munni played by Harshaali Malhotra. The cuteness of the child actor is unforgettable and it still seems like the film released yesterday and her performance made us smile and cry at the same time.

Well, Harshaali Malhotra is grown up now and her Diwali pictures prove the same. While the actress is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing her pictures with fans regularly, her Diwali pictures have gone viral.

In the pictures, Harshaali Malhotra looks every-inch adorable dressed in ethnic wear. She can also be seen posing along with Rangoli in one of the pictures. Sharing her first post, she wrote, “Happy Diwali🎇,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe …”

In another post, she can be seen performing aarti. Harshaali captioned the post as, “May Goddess Laxmi bless 🙌🏻 everyone with prosperity, happiness and wealth”

Harshaali Malhotra also posted a couple of pictures from Bhai Dooj celebrations. While in the first pic, we see her doing Tika ceremony, the other one features her brother touching her feet and she can be seen giving him blessings. She captioned the post as, “A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most….happy bhai dooj”

Fans are going gaga over Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress’ latest pictures. Take a look at some of the comments.

“mashaallah 😍 you are cutest lil actress baccha… god bless u.. a elder sister fan from Bangladesh” commented an Instagram user with username @noorjahanliza.

“Soooooooooooooooooooosweet n simple ❤️🔥👌👸” commented @pradeep_goud24

@sameerjangid9 commented, “Pyaari behna ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“So sweet and cuteee parii❤️❤️” wrote @yogiroyal97

