8 months after the release of Angrezi Medium, a new Bollywood film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari arrived in theatres. The film was always meant to be an experimental release as no one had any idea around how the response would be for the Abhishek Sharma directed affair at the box office. After all, the pandemic is still a reality, theatres have started opening up only now, audiences are still tentative in their approach towards movie watching and there can not be any authority on any sort of estimation whatsoever.

To the credit of those backing the film, the family comedy actually saw very good showcasing for itself, courtesy the stand taken by Zee Studios to release it theatrically. They could have as well taken the OTT route as well, something that close to 25 odd films have done in the last 8 months. Still, they have been experimenting, first with Khaali Peeli that premiered on ZEE Plex and now Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which has arrived in premium multiplexes as well as select single screens.

That said, frankly, the film was meant mainly for the multiplexes, hence the reports coming around bare minimum audiences in the single screens are more mischievous and harmful rather than constructive. Even on a release during the regular time period, more than 80% business would have anyways come from the multiplexes. This is where the Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh brought in some kind of numbers as well, what with around 50 lakhs* each coming on Sunday (when the film released post-Diwali) and Monday (Bhai Duj). Ideally, these are the most lucrative days for any film to accumulate bountiful of moolah. However, these are not the times to expect big moolah but just see whether the footfalls are at least initiated or not.

In that sense, with the film collecting around 1 crore* in two days, at least a start has been made. In a way, these are bonus numbers and since the word of mouth for the film is good and reports generally positive, one waits to see how this translates into enhanced footfalls. There is no new Hindi release that has been announced for any of the upcoming Fridays which means Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari would stay on in theatres for weeks to come. It would be interesting to see where does that lead to the overall lifetime. The point to be celebrated though is that the jinx of no release at the box office has finally been broken.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution source

