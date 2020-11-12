Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Its Trailer Should’ve Been The Film & The Film Should Haven’t Been Released!

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars!)

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Manuj Sharma (JUST DON’T GET FOOLED WITH SUCH AN OUTSTANDING CAST!)

Director: Abhishek Sharma

What’s Good: The fact that it’s releasing on a paid platform and cinema halls, you have to pay to watch this!

What’s Bad: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari!

Loo Break: Whenever you feel there’s a song upcoming, just fast-forward it & if you’re in a cinema hall, please rethink your life choices!

Watch or Not?: (Please don’t) Watch it at your own risk!

User Rating:

The film introduces Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) through a very lame sequence of him recording an audition tape for his marriage for ‘bhuki pyaasi ladkiyaan’. His search for a ‘sundar susheel ladki’ gets sabotaged by Madhu Mangal Rane (Manoj Bajpayee). Mangal, a wedding detective, is in the occupation of exposing fraud guys saving girls from marrying a wrong person.

As you’ve probably already seen in the trailer, somehow Suraj starts dating Mangal’s sister Tulsi (Fatima Sana Shaikh). But, is his love true or it’s just a form of revenge? Well, do you honestly care and even if you do, do you really expect something unpredictable from what you’ve already watched in the trailer?

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rohan Shankar and Shokhi Banerjee pen this absurdly boring story by Abhishek Sharma. The biggest mistake of the film is not even present in the film. It was already a dud even before it released. Why am I saying that now? Because I’ve seen the film and the trailer gives away every single thing. I had this complaint from the trailer, but now that I’ve seen the movie, I would prefer to watch trailer instead of going through the whole film.

The film takes Anachronism (a thing belonging or appropriate to a period other than that in which it exists) to another level. Set in 1995, Diljit’s character is watching Zee News on a TV set back from then, but the logo of the news channel is the one they’re using in 2020. I can’t think any of the reasons why the makers have chosen the 90s era to set their story in. Apart from an adultery angle (which was ruled out in 2018), they could’ve set this film in any period without letting things which are already affected get affected.

The script is full of loopholes and never really makes sense. One of them being: *spoiler alert* Tulsi is Madhu’s sister, and she’s been hiding that she’s a DJ from her conservative family. Madhu is a detective who keeps following the guys to keep track of their ‘bad habits’. How come he never went into the pub where Tulsi plays as a DJ? Now, please don’t ask me to stop looking for logic in such films, because this is a room-level temperature IQ question.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Star Performance

Before we get into details, take a glance at the cast & always remember good ingredients never always result in a good dish. Manoj Bajpayee gets the loudness and animateness of his character on-point, but that doesn’t help him for long. That’s a mutual problem with every character of the film. They’re likeable for a while, but then they start to annoy you with their monotonous nature.

Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of a routine ‘sardaar in pyaar’ which he has done for a plethora of times before. He has the charm, but I’d still prefer to watch him in his Instagram stories over this. Fatima Sana Shaikh fails to add anything substantial to the already lifeless script. Annu Kapoor Supriya Pilgaonkar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa are supremely wasted. It just aches to see them go useless in such a huge way. Vijay Raaz gets a good introductory scene, but that’s about it. Manuj Sharma as Diljit’s friend is decent but another talent wasted.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Direction, Music

More than Abhishek Varma’s direction, it’s his writing that’s responsible for this flop-show of superlative actors. He takes the most straightforward way out to narrate the story, and that’s where the monotonous nature kicks in. Despite having everything by his side, Abhishek fails to deliver an entertaining product.

Kingshuk Chakravarty’s background score is subtle and never goes too loud for the treatment story gets. None of the songs will want you to not press that forward button on the remote (that’s if you’re watching on TV) if you’re watching in a refer to the ‘loo break’ section above.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, the film does nothing but joins the list of ‘this could’ve been a great movie’. You’d go in hearing about the cast presence but come out appreciating other bad films. Leaving you with one of the many cringey dialogues from the film, “Aapki twacha itni gori hai, aapki mail (dirt) se cream ban jaayegi!”

One and a half stars!

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari releases on 15 November, 2020.

